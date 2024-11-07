Harbour Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,871 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.2% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 901.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 954.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 804.1% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 2,462.3% in the third quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $179.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.80 and a 200 day moving average of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

