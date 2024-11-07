Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,898 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $273.01 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

