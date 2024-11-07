Reviewing TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) and Its Peers

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is one of 236 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TriSalus Life Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TriSalus Life Sciences $18.51 million -$59.04 million -1.66 TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors $1.02 billion $9.03 million -16.99

TriSalus Life Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TriSalus Life Sciences. TriSalus Life Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriSalus Life Sciences -219.71% N/A -192.99% TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors -548.71% -134.20% -26.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TriSalus Life Sciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 5 1 3.17 TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors 1883 4843 9088 264 2.48

TriSalus Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 200.48%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.15%. Given TriSalus Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriSalus Life Sciences is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences’ peers have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriSalus Life Sciences beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

