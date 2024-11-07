Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,392 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $153.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

