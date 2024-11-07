Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 128,807 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,807 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

