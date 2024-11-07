Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,850 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $59.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

