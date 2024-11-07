Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 10,268 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $19,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 590.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth $54,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket stock opened at $564.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $542.39 and its 200 day moving average is $541.96. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $483.68 and a one year high of $650.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $724.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 22.21%.

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,862.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

