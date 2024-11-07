Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,402 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $21,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.