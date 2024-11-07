Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.92 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $348.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.