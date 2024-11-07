Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,416 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,904,000 after acquiring an additional 42,654 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 434,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $284.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.92 and a twelve month high of $284.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.