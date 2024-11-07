Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after purchasing an additional 848,067 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,402,000 after acquiring an additional 894,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,949,000 after acquiring an additional 185,601 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,230 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 872,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

