Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

