Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 4,983.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $4,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 425,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $125,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,368.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.13, for a total transaction of $27,075.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,450.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total transaction of $125,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,368.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,040. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $182.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.29. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $240.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

