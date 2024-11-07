Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eliem Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 248.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELYM stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -0.39. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85.

Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

