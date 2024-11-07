Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 432.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

DISV opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

