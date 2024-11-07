MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $574.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.77. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $631.70.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. MSCI’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.