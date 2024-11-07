Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $67,000 Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

WULF stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada downgraded TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

