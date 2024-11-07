Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 20,505 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 3,116.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 688,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 296,324 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,546,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,302,000 after buying an additional 191,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $112.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UE

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.