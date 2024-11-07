Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

