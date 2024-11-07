International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 465.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in International Seaways by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:INSW opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSW. Fearnley Fonds upgraded International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,079.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,079.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,628.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,920. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

