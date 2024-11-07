Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

