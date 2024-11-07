Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 52,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

PREF stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

