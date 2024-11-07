Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,609 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

