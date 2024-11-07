Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -125.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

