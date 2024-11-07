Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 437 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 196,158 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,632,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XTWO opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

