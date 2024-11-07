Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,261 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 57.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 14,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $133.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.45.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

