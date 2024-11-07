Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $194,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

