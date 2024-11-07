The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REAL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk raised RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 46,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $121,333.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,210,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,078.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 46,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $121,333.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,210,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,078.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,408.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,337 shares of company stock valued at $303,970. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $409.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.79.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. On average, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

