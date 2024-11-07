Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 58,818.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSE opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $37.40.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

