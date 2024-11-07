Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Holdings Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBP opened at $227.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.95. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $281.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

