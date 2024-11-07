Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Holdings Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE IBP opened at $227.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.95. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $281.04.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
