Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 16,260 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 6,302.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The Hackett Group worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 164,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $849.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

