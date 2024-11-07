Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 182.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UPB opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Upstream Bio has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc acquired 1,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc purchased 1,175,000 shares of Upstream Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,975,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,975,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erez Chimovits purchased 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,554,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,432,841. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

