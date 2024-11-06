Morgan Stanley Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $415.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $382.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.01. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $422.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.