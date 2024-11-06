Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHD. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $86.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

