Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.06.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $382.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.01. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $422.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

