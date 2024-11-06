US Bancorp DE Sells 4,397 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.
In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
KDP stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $38.28.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
