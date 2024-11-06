TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $114.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.05.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $86.23 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,968,000 after purchasing an additional 92,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,586,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,566,000 after buying an additional 153,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,668,000 after buying an additional 175,221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

