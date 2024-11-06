New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $97.31 and a one year high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.88. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

