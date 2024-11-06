Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Brinker International worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Brinker International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth $18,330,000.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $110.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brinker International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brinker International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,774.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

