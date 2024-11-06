Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $21.05 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $21,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 64.59%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

