PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,382,000 after purchasing an additional 284,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PVH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,148,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,375,000 after buying an additional 55,293 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,320,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,668,000 after buying an additional 296,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 13,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,977,000 after acquiring an additional 124,309 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.81 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

