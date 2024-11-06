Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,468 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

