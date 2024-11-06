Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $57.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.