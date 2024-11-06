US Bancorp DE Has $3.27 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,506.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

