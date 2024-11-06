Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $275,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,580,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,106,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 587,115 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,764,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,448,000 after acquiring an additional 45,038 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

