LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $83.36 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Mizuho decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

