Van ECK Associates Corp Has $17.84 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,769 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Moderna worth $17,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Moderna by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,184 shares of company stock worth $238,531. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.31.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

