Stephens Inc. AR Sells 29,988 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,988 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Veritex were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 1,302.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VBTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Veritex Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $353,795.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,215.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

