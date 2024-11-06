Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in TransUnion by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

NYSE:TRU opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $1,209,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

