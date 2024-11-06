Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Energy Fuels worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 785,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 309,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Up 3.9 %

Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 90.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.